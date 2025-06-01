DeKalb County cracks down on unpaid water bills, offers payment plans

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County is ramping up efforts to collect on overdue water bills, with more than 100,000 homes and businesses currently behind on payments.

CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says the county is taking aggressive but supportive measures to help customers resolve their outstanding balances. “Every individual in DeKalb County who seeks to establish a payment plan, it will be in writing,” she said. “Also, we are instituting a recorded customer service line.”

While county officials say they are working with residents in need, some customers report they’ve already started receiving water shut-off notices. The county’s actions come as part of a broader effort to stabilize the water system and improve long-term accountability.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story