Local

DeKalb County cracks down on unpaid water bills, offers payment plans

By WSB Radio News Staff
(WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County is ramping up efforts to collect on overdue water bills, with more than 100,000 homes and businesses currently behind on payments.

CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson says the county is taking aggressive but supportive measures to help customers resolve their outstanding balances. “Every individual in DeKalb County who seeks to establish a payment plan, it will be in writing,” she said. “Also, we are instituting a recorded customer service line.”

While county officials say they are working with residents in need, some customers report they’ve already started receiving water shut-off notices. The county’s actions come as part of a broader effort to stabilize the water system and improve long-term accountability.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!