DeKalb County approves $45M plan for new hangars at PDK Airport

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — DeKalb County commissioners have approved a $45 million plan to build eight new hangars at DeKalb–Peachtree Airport, a project aimed at reducing the number of loud, low “empty-leg” flights from aircraft based outside the county. The final vote was 6–1, with Commissioner Michelle Long Spears casting the lone “no” vote.

Long Spears argued that the expansion must clearly benefit the public, saying, “Any expansion of the airport must have some public benefit to it.”

Before giving the green light, commissioners added several conditions to ensure community impact. Those stipulations include creating a workforce development program that would give DeKalb County students access to aviation training at the airport, providing a yearly $1 million fund dedicated to noise, health, and environmental mitigation, and requiring that repositioning flights be cut by at least half.

Commissioner Ted Terry emphasized the need for long-term safeguards tied to the 50-year contract. “This is a 50-year contract, so we’ve got to build in things that will outlive us,” Terry said.

Commissioners also added restrictions such as a ban on private charter flights operating out of the new hangars and additional protections for nearby neighborhoods.

Supporters say the project is expected to create roughly 600 jobs and generate more than half a billion dollars in revenue. Commissioner LaDena Bolton said ensuring community access and opportunity is key: “Make sure we’re providing a pipeline for our residents, our students, our low to moderate income folks, and making sure they have access to it.”

The approval allows DeKalb–Peachtree Airport to move forward with construction of the eight hangars, with the added conditions intended to bring economic, educational, and environmental benefits for county residents.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.