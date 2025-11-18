$45M proposal would add eight new hangars and hundreds of jobs at one of Georgia’s busiest airports

CHAMBLEE, GA — DeKalb County commissioners are preparing to vote on a $45 million proposal that would bring eight new hangars to the east side of DeKalb–Peachtree Airport (PDK), potentially creating 600 local jobs and generating hundreds of millions of dollars in long-term revenue.

Sky Harbour, the developer behind the proposal, says the expansion would give aircraft already using PDK permanent home bases, reducing the need for planes to reposition to other airports. Senior Vice President Neil Szymczak estimates the project would generate $576 million in revenue over 50 years for DeKalb County, local schools, Chamblee, and the airport.

“We’re creating and sustaining 600 local jobs both in construction and operation and through some workforce development programs,” he said.

Szymczak adds that the project would not cost taxpayers. “We are investing all the money to make this happen. The county is investing no money, no capital. It’s very low risk, so it should be a win-win-win for the county,” he said.

Opponents, however, have raised concerns about the impact on noise, pollution, traffic, and property values. Some residents argue the project primarily benefits people who don’t live in the surrounding area. Szymczak disputes the noise concerns, saying based aircraft generate less disruption than planes repositioning to other airports. “It’s the least noisy thing you could put on this side of the airport,” he said.

Sky Harbour was the only company to respond when DeKalb issued a request for proposals in 2023 to develop the east side of the airport. PDK is the second-busiest airport in the state, behind Hartsfield–Jackson, typically averaging more than 200,000 takeoffs and landings each year.

Interest in the project is already building. Szymczak says the company has spoken with five major Atlanta-area corporations seeking space at PDK.

