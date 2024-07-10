Local

DeKalb County apartment building deemed a ‘total loss’ after large fire

By Miles Montgomery

Fire Engine A plane crash on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, claimed three lives in Canadian County, Oklahoma, officials said. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto, File)

By Miles Montgomery

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County apartment building has been deemed a “total loss” after a massive fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels.

Captain Jaeson Daniels told WSB Radio that the department received a call just before 2:30 p.m. about a fire at the Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road in Clarkston.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they “witnessed heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building here on the property.”

“We are happy to say that there was no one injured at this location. All residents were outside the structure upon our arrival,” said Captain Daniels.

Daniels said there are about eight units that were affected by the fire, “which is the entire building.”

Daniels anticipates several residents being displaced and the Red Cross will be called to assist those residents.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!