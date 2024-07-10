DeKalb County apartment building deemed a ‘total loss’ after large fire

CLARKSTON, Ga. — A DeKalb County apartment building has been deemed a “total loss” after a massive fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to DeKalb County Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels.

Captain Jaeson Daniels told WSB Radio that the department received a call just before 2:30 p.m. about a fire at the Parc 1000 Apartments on Montreal Road in Clarkston.

Upon arrival, fire crews say they “witnessed heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building here on the property.”

“We are happy to say that there was no one injured at this location. All residents were outside the structure upon our arrival,” said Captain Daniels.

Daniels said there are about eight units that were affected by the fire, “which is the entire building.”

Daniels anticipates several residents being displaced and the Red Cross will be called to assist those residents.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.