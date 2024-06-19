DeKalb commissioner wins runoff to become county’s first Black woman CEO

DeKalb County — DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County voters have elected a new chief executive officer. She is the first Black woman in the county’s history to hold the title.

DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson received 60% of the vote over Commissioner Larry Johnson in Tuesday’s runoff, according to the preliminary election results.

Cochran-Johnson declared victory at an election party on Tuesday night. Once the results are certified, she will succeed outgoing CEO Mike Thurmond.

Cochran-Johnson was first elected to the county in 2018 when she won the District 7 seat that covers east DeKalb.

The commissioner’s bio states that she “strongly supports positive initiatives in economic development, education, public safety and home ownership.”

As part of her focus on public safety, Cochran-Johnson spearheaded legislation for all 248 gas stations in unincorporated DeKalb County to have upgraded 24-hour surveillance cameras.

Cochran-Johnson will be sworn-in later this year.