Decatur approves additional funds after unmarked graves delay trail project

DECATUR, GA — The Decatur City Commission has approved more than $52,000 to extend construction oversight for the South Columbia Drive multi-use path project after unmarked graves were discovered along the project route.

City officials said the additional funding covers new construction oversight and a redesign of the path’s northern entrance. Senior engineer Julie Gyuricza said the redesign was necessary after crews identified potential grave sites within the project area.

“The redesign was initiated after the discovery of potential grave sites within the project area, requiring a realignment at the northern entrance,” Gyuricza said.

Gyuricza said the redesign will allow crews to avoid the area where the unmarked graves were found, but it has pushed the project timeline back by nearly six months.

The commission approved the additional funding to move the project forward while preserving the burial sites.