Discovery of unmarked graves halts construction at Decatur’s Legacy Park

DECATUR, GA — Construction of a multi-use path near Decatur’s Legacy Park has been paused after the discovery of an unmarked mass grave, revealing a piece of the city’s history buried just beneath the surface.

The site, once home to a Methodist children’s home that operated for 144 years, was being developed as part of the Legacy Park project when ground-penetrating radar, used by the State Historic Preservation Office, uncovered evidence of multiple burials.

Cara Scharer, representing Decatur’s Public Works Department, informed the Decatur City Commission that radar data suggests there may be as many as 33 graves at the site.

“Based on the size, the burials may include one adult, 22 children, 8 infants, and two cremations,” Scharer said.

While the exact identities of those buried remain unknown, a community group has already been formed to ensure the individuals are properly memorialized.

Plans are also underway to reroute the planned path around the burial site, but construction remains on hold for now.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story