Decades after Atlanta veteran died, his family says his grave disappeared

By Tom Regan, WSB-TV

Atlanta cemetery

ATLANTA, Ga. — A burial mystery.

The son of a deceased veteran says he just learned his father is not buried at the plot his family has visited for years.

As a little boy, Cornelius Ellison doesn’t remember much about his father’s passing. Navy veteran Augustus Jones Jr. died in 1988.

He said for years, his family came to the site to pay respects to the veteran, buried in an unmarked plot.

Ellison said he wanted to do something special this Father’s Day.

“Put him a plaque down, dress his grave up. Because I’m obligated to do that,” Ellison said.

Ellison said he called the cemetery office to confirm the exact spot. He says they first told him they had no records of the burial.

“They couldn’t find him through the computer, couldn’t find him manually,” Ellison said.

