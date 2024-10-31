Death investigation underway in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A death investigation blocked off part of a DeKalb County intersection early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of Somerset Parkway and Hillandale Road in front of Somerset condominiums. When they arrived, officers found a person dead.

Video shows DeKalb crime scene investigators collecting what appeared to be evidence. A van from the DeKalb County medical examiner’s office was also at the scene.

The person’s name and cause of death have not been released. Police have reopened the road.