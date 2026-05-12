Deal reached following hack of Canvas platform used in schools nationwide

ATLANTA — The parent company of Canvas says it has reached a deal with the hackers responsible for a cyberattack that compromised user data connected to the digital classroom platform used by schools and colleges worldwide.

Canvas is used by thousands of high schools and colleges, including several metro Atlanta school districts, for classroom instruction materials and related functions.

The company said the attack was carried out by a cybercrime group known as “Shiny Hunters,” putting users’ information at risk.

Infrastructure, Canvas’ parent company, said it reached a deal with the attackers to ensure the stolen data would not be exploited and that individual users would not be extorted.

The company said the stolen data was returned and that destruction logs confirming the data had been deleted were provided as part of the agreement. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Despite the agreement, users are still being urged to change passwords and watch for phishing scams.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.