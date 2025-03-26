Local

DEA agents and Sandy Springs police bust up largest drug operation in state history

By WSB Radio News Staff
SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Law enforcement officers in Sandy Springs make the largest fentanyl bust in Georgia’s history on Friday, March 21.

The Sandy Springs Police Department and DEA Atlanta received a tip about drug activity at an apartment complex off Georgia 400 and Abernathy Road.

After obtaining a search warrant, they seized 240,000 fentanyl pills, 11 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than two pounds of cocaine, a pound of meth, and two firearms.

“We seized 5 kilograms of powdered fentanyl,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Jae Chung said.

Sergeant Leon Millholland with Sandy Springs police says it was enough to kill 2.5 million people. Just “two milligrams of fentanyl can kill an individual.”

Two people were arrested, but he says more arrests are possible.

