Day of prayer planned ahead of special session on congressional maps

ATLANTA — A multi-faith day of prayer is planned Tuesday at Liberty Plaza ahead of a special legislative session to redraw Georgia’s congressional districts.

The special session is scheduled to begin Wednesday, June 17.

New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant is expected to take part in the event.

“I think it’s an act of righteous indignation that this is a really spiritual grounding of what it is that we’re going up against,” Bryant said.

Bryant said clergy and faith leaders from across Georgia will gather for the event.

“Clergies from around the state of Georgia, faith leaders, not just Christians, but Imams, Rabbis, are coming together for a day of solemn assembly and prayer,” Bryant said.

Bryant said those attending will pray for legislators to do the right thing and for the strength of those working to protect voting rights.

The event comes one day before lawmakers are set to begin the special session to redraw the state’s voting districts.

Bryant said organizers want to ensure legislators protect voting rights for minority populations in Georgia.