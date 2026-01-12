Day 1 of motions hearing ends for convicted metro Atlanta spa shooter

FULTON COUNTY, GA — The first day of a motions hearing has concluded in a Fulton County courtroom Monday for the man accused in a deadly shooting spree at two metro Atlanta massage spas nearly five years ago.

Officials say Robert Aaron Long’s defense unsuccessfully challenged evidence gathered from a check of the store where long got his gun and from a “find my kids” app on the phone of long’s father, which was used to track the shooter’s movements.

Long is serving four consecutive life sentences, plus 35 years, for the murders of four people and the wounding of a fifth at a Cherokee County spa in 2021.

Officials say 49-year-old Xiaojie “Emily” Tan, 44-year-old Daoyou Feng, 33-year-old Delaina Yaun, and 54-year-old Paul Michels were among the victims at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in Acworth.

Long has been charged with the murders of Suncha Kim, 69; Soon Chung Park, 74; Hyun Jung Grant, 51; and Yong Ae Yue, 63 at two Piedmont Road spas.

This is a death penalty case.