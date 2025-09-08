Crime And Law

Motions hearing begins in Fulton County for convicted Atlanta spa shooter Robert Aaron Long

By WSB Radio News Staff
Robert Aaron Long in court on Thursday, September 28, 2023
By WSB Radio News Staff

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Convicted spa shooter Robert Aaron Long returns to a Fulton County courtroom Monday for a motions hearing in his death penalty case.

Long is already serving four consecutive life sentences, plus 35 years, for the murders of four people and the wounding of a fifth at a Cherokee County spa in 2021.

Fulton County prosecutors are now pursuing the death penalty for the killings of four additional victims at two spas on Piedmont Road.

Defense attorneys are asking the judge to block evidence from the Cherokee County case from being used in the upcoming trial. Other motions under consideration focus on jury selection and Georgia’s lethal injection statute.

The hearing is expected to last several days as the court weighs the legal arguments.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!