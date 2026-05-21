Crime Stoppers reward increases in Piedmont Park shooting that killed teen

ATLANTA — The family of a teenager killed in a shooting at Piedmont Park in Atlanta last month is again calling for justice as the Crime Stoppers reward for information leading to an arrest has increased.

The family of Tianah Robinson is asking for the public’s help in finding her killer. Robinson was hit by a stray bullet when an altercation began at Piedmont Park during a 404 Day celebration. A 15-year-old was also injured in the shooting.

The Crime Stoppers reward has increased to $25,000 and Atlanta police are looking for new clues.

“Although time has passed, its a horrific incident. I’m sure that the memories have not faded,” said Atlanta Police Homicide Detective Terrence Malone.

Last month, Atlanta police released 911 calls from the deadly shooting that happened at Piedmont Park on April 4.

Atlanta Police Lt. Christopher Butler previously said investigators believe there was a gathering in the park before gunfire broke out.

“It sounded like he had an automatic weapon or something. It kept going and going,” a 911 caller said. “Somebody out here is hurt. It’s not just one person, it’s multiple people. There were gunshots on the northside of the park and the southside of the park just now.”

Another 911 caller said the gunfire appeared random.

“We were down here for 404 Day and they just started shooting out of nowhere,” the woman said.

Investigators have said they are reviewing security footage and believe four people may have fired weapons in the park.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has said city leaders are considering changes to the current curfew for minors, which is currently set at 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

Dickens has also warned that both teens and their parents could face consequences if curfew rules are violated.

Police patrols have increased across the city in the wake of recent gun violence.