Parents could face charges after teen violence, Atlanta officials warn

ATLANTA — City leaders in Atlanta are calling on the community to support youth and urging parents to take responsibility following a recent series of shootings involving teenagers.

Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is working with other jurisdictions to provide programs for young people, but emphasized that addressing the issue requires a broader effort.

“I hope that the whole region addresses their youth’s need for outlets that are enjoyable, that are enriching, and they’re safe,” Dickens said.

City officials say they are also considering changes to the current curfew for minors, which is set at 11 p.m. on weekdays and midnight on weekends.

Dickens warned that both teens and their parents could face consequences if curfew rules are violated.

“We don’t want to parent for you, it’s your job to parent; and if you break curfew your kid and you will be in trouble,” Dickens said.

Atlanta police say enforcement will be stepped up, and parents or guardians could face charges if their children violate curfew.

Deputy Chief Carven Tyus urged parents to stay aware of their children’s whereabouts.

“Know where your kids are before APD calls you,” Tyus said.

Dickens also encouraged parents to closely monitor their children and know where they are going.

“Know where they’re going, where they could potentially go, have a cell phone tracker,” Dickens said.

Officials say the city will reevaluate its curfew policy as it responds to the recent violence involving teens.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.