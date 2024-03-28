Crews work to fix natural gas leak on Peachtree Road in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Firefighters responded to a natural gas leak on Peachtree Road in Atlanta Thursday afternoon just before 3 p.m.

According to Atlanta Gas Light (AGL), a contractor unrelated to AGL damaged a natural gas line in the 2800 block of Peachtree Road.

AGL crews are working with firefighters to safely make repairs to the lines.

AGL encourages customers to call 811 to have underground utility lines marked before any digging project.

The repairs are causing major delays on Peachtree Road in that area.