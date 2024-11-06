Georgia State Capitol evacuated as crews respond to nearby gas leak

ATLANTA — The Georgia Capitol Building has been evacuated and several nearby streets are shut down as crews investigate a gas leak.

According to the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, crews are taking readings of air quality nearby now, but so far, a spokesman said no gas readings had been detected.

Piedmont Avenue near MLK is shut down and Atlanta Gas Light is on their way to the scene.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Safety, construction crews were working on the corner of MLK and Piedmont when a gas main was struck.

The Georgia State Patrol said vehicle and pedestrian traffic is being redirected around the area as crews work to assess the line.

Footage from nearby cameras managed by the Atlanta Department of Transportation show several firetrucks at the scene and blocking the roads as crews work on-site.