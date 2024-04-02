Local

Crews respond to 2 potential water main breaks in South Fulton overnight

Crews respond to potential water main break on Union Road

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Crews are on the scene of two potential water main breaks in South Fulton early Tuesday.

Atlanta Watershed said shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, crews responded to an eight-inch water main break at the intersection of Butner Road and Union Road.

Then, shortly after 10:30 p.m., Atlanta Watershed said it was responding to a potential water main break at Utoy Springs Road.

It is unclear if these are related to each other.

Officials said people and businesses in these areas could see a temporary water outage. It is unclear exactly how many people are affected by this outage.

As of 4 a.m., crews were still seen in the area.

