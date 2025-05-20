Local

Crews clean thousands of gallons of fuel after tanker truck overturned on north Georgia highway

By Miles Montgomery
Crews clean up thousands of gallons of fuel after tanker overturned in north Georgia (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Environmental Protection Division crews are continuing to clean up a section of a north Georgia highway that was shut down after a diesel tanker truck overturned, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on Monday.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, more than 2,500 gallons of fuel spilled when the fully loaded tanker truck overturned on Talking Rock Highway near downtown Talking Rock and the intersection of Highway 136.

More than 30,000 gallons of contaminated water was also removed by officials.

The Town of Talking Rock Park is temporarily closed. Authorities say the road near the crash remains closed for an estimated two more days.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

0 of 5

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!