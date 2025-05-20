Crews clean thousands of gallons of fuel after tanker truck overturned on north Georgia highway

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Environmental Protection Division crews are continuing to clean up a section of a north Georgia highway that was shut down after a diesel tanker truck overturned, spilling thousands of gallons of fuel on Monday.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, more than 2,500 gallons of fuel spilled when the fully loaded tanker truck overturned on Talking Rock Highway near downtown Talking Rock and the intersection of Highway 136.

More than 30,000 gallons of contaminated water was also removed by officials.

The Town of Talking Rock Park is temporarily closed. Authorities say the road near the crash remains closed for an estimated two more days.

Georgia State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.