Tractor-trailer overturns, blocking highway in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. Pickens County — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a tractor trailer overturned on a highway on Monday.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials say the tractor trailer is blocking Talking Rock Highway near downtown Talking Rock and the intersection of Highway 136.

Tractor-trailer overturns in Pickens County (Pickens County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say to expect delays and drive cautiously in the surrounding areas. There is no word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police officials say they will provide updates as they become available.