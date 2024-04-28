Crews carry hikers for nearly two miles after becoming injured at Ga. state park

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Two hikers are safe after they were rescued at a Georgia state park earlier this week.

Butts County officials said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to help two injured hikers on the High Falls State Park trails. According to authorities, crews carried the injured hikers for two miles to safety.

Butts County Fire and Emergency Services did not say what led up to the rescue.

First responders said K9 Flint was also there to help. There is no current word on the hikers’ conditions. Their ages and identities were not released.

The park is located northwest of Macon.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources states High Falls State Park is 1,050 acres and contains the largest waterfall in middle Georgia and a 650-acre lake.