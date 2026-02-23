At least 3 dead after fire at Cobb County apartment complex

SMYRNA, GA — At least three people are dead after a fire tore through a Cobb County apartment complex overnight.

The Cobb Fire Department says the fire happened at the Concord Crossing apartments, just off South Cobb Drive in Smyrna.

When crews arrived, they found flames shooting through the windows of second-floor apartments and were told people were still trapped inside. While some firefighters set up hose lines to contain the blaze, others immediately began search efforts.

Firefighters helped people who were trapped in one unit and rescued several others who had escaped the flames but were stranded on balconies.

Six people were treated on scene and transported to the hospital. Fire officials say they have received word from the hospital that some of those victims did not survive. Officials have not released details about the exact number of fatalities, or the ages or genders of those who died.

Firefighters were able to knock down the flames to prevent further spread, but about 30 people have been displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.