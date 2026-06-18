Coweta County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of K-9 deputy Robbi

COWETA COUNTY, GA — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of K-9 deputy Robbi.

The sheriff’s office said Robbi’s death came as a shock to the department and described him as a consistent asset whose service and legacy will not be forgotten.

According to the sheriff’s office, Robbi’s handler found him unresponsive this week and rushed him to Sweetwater Animal Hospital.

Veterinarians determined the K-9 died of natural causes.

Robbi joined the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in September 2023.

Earlier this year, Robbi was recognized for helping deputies capture a suspected bank robber. He was injured during the pursuit but later made a full recovery.

The sheriff’s office said Robbi’s service to the department will be remembered.