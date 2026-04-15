Coweta County K-9 honored after helping apprehend robbery suspect

COWETA COUNTY, GA — A Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 was honored Wednesday for his role in helping bring down a suspect in a robbery at a Regions Bank in Newnan.

Coweta County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Robbi was injured during the pursuit but is now recovering.

Officials say Robbi received new toys, treats, a dog bed, and a water bowl from the bank’s Newnan branch in recognition of his service.

Special Agent K-9 Handler Hunter Spradlin said it was difficult at first to care for Robbi after the loss of his previous handler, Eric Minix, who died in the line of duty in 2024.

“We put in a lot of time and effort with the dogs,” Spradlin said.

Spradlin said he trains with Robbi and other K-9s at least once a week for a minimum of eight hours.

Bank officials say the recognition was meant to honor the work of law enforcement officers and their K-9 partners.

“There are faces and people behind these heroic events and actions that they face every single day,” said Kristina Justice, a consumer banking manager at Regions Bank in Newnan. “We are just glad to be able to celebrate them.”