Coweta Co. Board of Commissioners to hold public hearings to discuss property tax increase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to hold public hearings to discuss the proposal of a 2024 property tax increase.

Officials in Coweta County say the “proposed millage rate is 6.118 mills, and the rollback rate is calculated to be 4.439 mills, an increase of 1.749 mills.” The proposed 2024 millage rate would be a 30 percent increase from 2023.

Coweta County officials say the “proposed millage rate increase is necessary to continue providing services to our growing community while meeting the demands of a strong labor market during record inflation.”

There were more than 127,000 residents reported to live in Coweta County in 2023.

A hearing about the tax increase was held on Aug. 6. Additional hearings are scheduled on Aug. 20 at 7:30 a.m., and Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. All concerned Coweta County residents are invited to attend the public hearings in the Commission Chambers at 37 Perry St. in Newnan.

Officials say the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget is expected to be presented to the Coweta County Board of Commissioners in September.

Click here to view a summary of the 2024 proposed millage rate.