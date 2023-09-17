Covington officer who was shot in the head nearly 5 year ago officially retires

COVINGTON, Ga. — It was a special Friday as a Metro Atlanta police department sent well wishes for one of their own who was shot in the line of duty but is now retiring.

Officer Matt Cooper was shot in the head when he responded to a shoplifting call on Labor Day in 2018.

Cooper said he was thankful for the support his family had received, and he drew his strength from the important things.

“Our community, God, my wife, our kids and music,” he said. “I feel very appreciative of all the donations and prayers, support from my community.

On Friday, the Covington Police Department said they were honored to call Officer Cooper one of their own.

“Our department feels blessed that we had the privilege to serve alongside such a brave individual, strong in faith, physicality and character, not to mention an incredible sense of humor and huge heart,” the department wrote on Facebook.

In a five-minute video posted to the department’s Facebook page, it recognized the officer with events he participated in including the department’s annual Fuzz Run.

The department says Cooper will always be a part of the CPD Family.

“As a department, we will always strive to be #148strong,” the department states, recognizing the officer’s badge number.

©2023 Cox Media Group