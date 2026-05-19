Covington approves ordinance holding parents responsible for children’s crimes

COVINGTON, GA — The Covington City Council has approved a new ordinance holding parents and guardians legally and financially responsible for crimes committed by their children.

Council members approved the measure in a 4-2 vote after nearly an hour of debate.

The ordinance covers juvenile offenses including vandalism, disorderly conduct, shoplifting and curfew violations.

Under the ordinance, parents could face fines of up to $2,000 or up to 90 days in jail for repeated offenses.

Mayor Fleeta Baggett says the ordinance is intended to target repeat offenders.

“I think what you’re going to see is, your kids that are out goofing off, are not who this ordinance is going to bother. It’s your kids who are habitually in trouble,” Baggett said.

Baggett also defended the ordinance during an intense exchange during the meeting.

“This is to put some teeth into this ordinance so that when we have problems, they will know that it is unacceptable behavior when you are in the city limits of Covington,” Baggett said.

The ordinance allows parents to be cited for failing to prevent a child from maliciously destroying property.

Some council members raised concerns during the debate about how the ordinance could affect working parents and how the law would be enforced.

Savannah is currently the only other Georgia city with a similar ordinance, though council members said they could not say whether it has reduced juvenile crime.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.