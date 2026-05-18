Parents could face fines, jail time under proposed ordinance targeting teen crime

COVINGTON, GA — The city of Covington is considering a proposal that would hold parents and guardians responsible for their children’s illegal activities, including shoplifting, vandalism and curfew violations.

Under the proposed Minors and Parenting Responsibility Ordinance, violations could result in fines of up to $2,000 and possible jail time.

The motion passed on a 4-2 vote in April, giving council members additional time to refine the proposal before moving forward.

Some council members expressed concern about over policing and over criminalizing teens. Concerns were also raised about parents who work overnight shifts and may not have full supervisory control over their children.

Others support the measure, citing concerns about public safety and recent disturbances involving teenagers.

City leaders recently canceled Covington’s Fourth of July celebration due to safety concerns tied to teenage disturbances.

The public will have an opportunity to weigh in on the proposed ordinance as city leaders continue discussions over the measure.

WSB Radio’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story.