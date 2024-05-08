Court rejects Harrison Floyd’s appeal to have Georgia election interference case thrown out

ATLANTA — The state Court of Appeals has denied a request from Georgia election interference co-defendant Harris Floyd to have the case thrown out.

In October, Floyd had filed court documents saying that Fulton County District Attorney’s Office lacked jurisdiction in prosecuting “crimes originating out of elections frauds or irregularities in the November 3, 2020, presidential election.”

Floyd’s attorneys argued that the Georgia State Election Board was the only authority allowed to investigate election-related cases.

After Floyd’s motion was denied by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, Floyd’s attorneys asked the Georgia State of Appeals to look at the judgment.

The appeals court released a one-sentence opinion on Wednesday, saying, “Upon consideration of the Application for Interlocutory Appeal, it is ordered that it be hereby DENIED.”

Floyd is accused of pressuring former Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman to lie about committing election fraud.

Prosecutors say co-defendant Trevian Khutti and Floyd, by phone, tried to pressure former Freeman to lie and admit she’d committed election fraud.

She never did.

Prosecutors say Floyd actually worked with the other defendants, including former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer, to pressure Freeman to lie just days before January 6.

Floyd and Khutti are both charged with racketeering and making false statements.