Georgia election interference codefendant seeks to relax bond conditions

ATLANTA — Harrison Floyd, one of the co-defendants in Georgia’s election interference case, has asked a judge to ease conditions for his bond.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports Floyd wants permission to work on the re-election campaign of his co-defendant, Donald Trump, and also “speak about the former president on social media.”

At a hearing Tuesday, Floyd’s attorneys also asked to know more about the accusations made against the former head of ‘Black Voices for Trump’.

Floyd has been indicted on three felony counts “stemming from his efforts to meddle in the 2020 election on behalf of Trump,” The AJC’s David Wickert writes. Floyd is accused of pressuring former Fulton County poll worker Ruby Freeman to lie about committing election fraud.

Floyd’s attorneys want to find out more about what he allegedly said to Freeman.

During Tuesday’s hearing, we also learned that prosecutors think that was part of a larger effort by more people to get Freeman to lie right before January 6, 2021.

Our partners at Channel 2 obtained video of the moment prosecutors say Floyd and his co-defendant Trevian Khutti tried to pressure Freeman over the phone to lie and admit she’d committed election fraud.

She never did.

Prosecutors charged both Floyd and Khutti with racketeering and making false statements.

“If you accused someone of making a false statement, you at least have to give them enough details that they know what the false statement is,” Floyd’s attorney Chris Kachouroff argued.

“My first point is that there is no false statement,” Kachouroff added. “My second point is that they have no false statements. My third point is that there will never be a false statement.”

Prosecutors pushed back, saying that even a true statement to further an illegal conspiracy is a crime.

They also, for the first time, tipped part of their case, saying Floyd worked with the other defendants, including former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer, to pressure Freeman to lie just days before January 6.

“So they are working as a team. They’re talking to one another. And they are doing it on the eve of the electoral count,” said prosecutor John Floyd, no relation.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee did not issue an official ruling on Floyd’s alleged false statements.

McAfee did, however, say he was “not inclined to allow Floyd to have contact with Trump or other defendants or witnesses,” Wickert reports. “But he was open to relaxing some terms of Floyd’s bond – including allowing him to comment on current events.”

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story





