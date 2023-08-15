Couple knocks on neighbor’s door to ask for music to be lowered. They say he responded with gunfire.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A complaint over loud music led to a shooting at a Lawrenceville apartment complex Sunday night.

Eric Jones said his neighbor, Alejandro Querales Morales, had been playing loud music all day long.

When he and his wife, Jalyne Evans-Jones, went to their neighbor’s door to ask them to turn down the music, the neighbor responded with gunfire.

Eric is shocked by the shooting.

He said he and his wife went to the door to politely ask for their neighbor to lower the volume when she was shot through the door.

“The music suddenly went off. I heard the racking of a gun and a shot fired out immediately thereafter, striking my wife. She immediately yelled out saying, ‘Oh my God, babe. They shot me in my abdomen,’” Eric said.

The neighbor who shot her claimed Eric was holding a gun when they came to the door.

“That’s a lie,” Eric told Channel 2′s Tom Regan. “When I retrieved my weapon, that was after the shooting occurred and went down and got my weapons.”

