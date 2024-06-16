Country music star known for Georgia Southern cap ties the knot

SONOMA, Calif. — Georgia country music star Cole Swindell has had his last “Single Saturday Night.”

Swindell, 40, married girlfriend Courtney Little, 25, on Wednesday in Sonoma, California.

The south Georgia native grew up in Bronwood, Georgia in Terrell County. He’s a proud alumnus of Georgia Southern University.

Little was able to convince him to replace the GSU baseball cap with a cowboy hat for the wedding.The couple announced their engagement in May 2023.

“It’s hard to put into words how happy I am,” Swindell told PEOPLE after their engagement. “I feel like I’m very fortunate to be where I am in my career, but I feel like I’ve missed out on a lot of real-life moments. I’m just glad to have somebody to share everything with. She makes me better, and I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in all parts of my life.”



