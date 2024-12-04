Conyers residents say apartment complex does not have heat as temperatures drop

CONYERS, Ga. — With temperatures expected to continue dropping below freezing on Tuesday evening, many residents at metro Atlanta apartment complexes are bracing for another frigid evening.

A Conyers resident says despite the freezing temperatures, the heat in her apartment at the Acasa Terraces at Fieldstone has not been working.

“The maintenance guy told me it’s a lot of people where the thermostat is not working,” said Kreshawna Mason.

Mason, who has three children, told WSBTV she has not had consistent heat since she moved into her apartment in October. She said a maintenance employee attempted to fix her heat but has not successful.

She said her children have to wear multiple layers of clothing inside their apartment because of the heating issue.

Other residents said they’ve used space heaters or their fireplaces to keep warm. While others do not have those options.

Mason said when she went to the leasing office to complain, she heard that other people also were without heat. She says she sometimes goes out at night to start up her car to get warm.

“I heard a man, who said he went all summer with no air, and now he doesn’t have any heat,” said Mason.

A woman in the apartment leasing office said they would have no comment regarding resident complaints over lack of heat.