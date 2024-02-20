Local

Construction worker hit, killed while setting up work zone on I-75

Construction worker struck and killed on I-75 hours before GSP officer injured in same area

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Officials are investigating a crash that left a construction worker dead near an Interstate 75 northbound entrance in Clayton County.

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirmed the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Officials said a construction worker was setting up a work zone on I-75 near Mt. Zion Boulevard before the worker was hit and killed. The construction worker who died has not been identified.

There was another crash in that same area at around 12:30 a.m..

All lanes of I-75 in the area have since reopened.

