Construction on busy Sandy Springs road begins today, could take 2 years

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The highway improvements for Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway are kicking off Wednesday, according to the City of Sandy Springs.

The city said a project this big will take around two years to complete.

According to the city, the improvements are expected to cut down on congestion in downtown Sandy Springs and add continuous sidewalks on both sides of Johnson Ferry Road and Mt. Vernon Highway.

The City Council approved a construction contract for a new road project last month.

Sandy Springs originally posted on Twitter that the “project years in the making” will kick off highway improvements for the roads during the week of Feb. 26.

A construction sign at the scene now says work will begin on Wednesday.

The City of Sandy Springs asked for patience as crews begin construction. More information on the project can be found here.

