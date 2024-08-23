Concerns raised over Newton K9′s future with department after handler resigns

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is addressing concerns they say have been brought to them over the future of a K9 after its handler resigned.

The sheriff’s office says that K9 Bolt’s handler resigned from the department on July 22 and was sworn into the Henry County Police Department the same day.

They say because the deputy’s resignation was “abrupt” they didn’t have enough time to work out Bolt’s retirement.

A statement says Sheriff Ezell Brown intends to make sure Bolt stays with the handler and his family, but a veterinarian determined Bolt had at least a year of health left to serve as a police dog.

Therefore, they do not plan to retire Bolt from service.

They say the deputy’s wife offered to purchase Bolt, but “we believe it is in the best interest of the K-9 to continue out his police work and serve his community.”

The sheriff’s office says they are in the process of transferring Bolt over to the Henry County Police Department so he can be reunited with his handler.