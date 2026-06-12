Concerns raised over Fulton County plan to divert some misdemeanor arrests

FULTON COUNTY, GA — New concerns are being raised over Fulton County’s decision to stop jailing some defendants arrested on low-level misdemeanor charges.

Last month, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said the agency would no longer accept certain low-level misdemeanor arrests into the jail system. The move comes as county officials prepare for major upcoming events, including the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta.

Fulton County commissioners had previously urged the sheriff’s office to make changes ahead of increased public safety demands, officials said.

The sheriff’s office has not released specific details on which charges will be excluded, only saying it will not accept “low level” misdemeanors.

Sandy Springs Mayor Rusty Paul said the uncertainty is creating challenges for local law enforcement agencies.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it is still working through the policy with justice partners.

“Inclusive discussions with our Justice Partners surrounding the upcoming changes to misdemeanor intake protocols remain a work in progress,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has not made any final decisions regarding which charges may ultimately be included. We are working collaboratively with our Law Enforcement Partners, including Municipal Police Departments, Police Chiefs, and Mayors, to help inform that determination.”

The statement added there are “no immediate ramifications at this time” and said any final policy will be developed with input from local stakeholders.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has said the county’s diversion center is intended to serve as an alternative for some low-level offenses.

“If somebody gets too drunk and just needs to sleep it off, we can take them to our diversion center,” Pitts said.