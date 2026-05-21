World Cup crowds could bring temporary jail policy changes in Fulton County

FULTON COUNTY, GA — Fulton County lawmakers are urging the sheriff to use discretion when dealing with low-level offenders during next month’s World Cup events as hundreds of thousands of visitors are expected to come to Atlanta.

County leaders are asking the sheriff to consider sending some people arrested for misdemeanor offenses, including disorderly conduct, loitering and minor drug possession, to the county’s Diversion Center instead of the overcrowded Rice Street jail.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts said the Diversion Center provides an alternative for people arrested for low-level offenses.

“If somebody gets too drunk and just needs to sleep it off, we can take them to our diversion center,” Pitts said.

Pitts said the facility can provide food, showers, clothing and other services for people who stay there for up to 24 hours.

“There’s lots of room, it’s a really really nice facility; if you’re drunk you can sleep it off, if you need food, a shower, clothing, whatever you need or any other special services are provided there,” Pitts said.

County leaders said the proposal is intended to prevent additional overcrowding at the Fulton County jail during the World Cup.

“That’s a much better alternative than sending them to Rice Street, further overcrowding our jail,” Pitts said.

Pitts also said it is unlikely that visitors from other countries would return to Fulton County for court appearances after misdemeanor arrests.

“If they’re in our jail and they’re booked, and they go back to their respected country, they’re not going to come back for a court date,” Pitts said.

Pitts said the proposal would only apply during the World Cup and would not include people accused of more serious crimes. He noted the decision ultimately remains up to the sheriff’s office.

WSB Radio has reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment on the proposal.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.