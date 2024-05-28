Company to expand medical manufacturing operations in Peachtree City, add 400 jobs

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Pharma and biotech company Gerresheimer said it plans to expand its manufacturing footprint in Peachtree City.

Through a roughly $180 million investment, Gerresheimer said it will be expanding its footprint in the metro Atlanta area, starting in Peachtree City, by adding 194,000 square feet of space and creating more than 400 new jobs.

Currently, Gerresheimer said they have 270 people working at the site, and the expansion is expected to underscore the company’s “leading market position as a systems and solution provider for drug delivery systems” in North America.

The plant in Peachtree City will be able to expand production of the company’s inhalers and auto-injectors, according to a company release.

“North America is an important growth market for us. The expansion of the site in Peachtree City is of great importance for our medical device business in the USA,” Dietmar Siemssen, CEO of Gerresheimer AG, said. “The expansion of this site is therefore currently one of the key projects in our global capacity expansions based on long-term customer contracts.”

The expansion will go through two phases, according to the company.

In the first stage, the company will build a new 83,000-square-foot section directly next to the current plant.

That space will contain a 53,800-square-foot cleanroom area with class 9 production areas.

When that work is complete, the company will install specialized production technology in the beginning half of 2024, before speeding up production by the end of the year. The building will also include an automated high-bay warehouse.

In the second phase of expansion, Gerresheimer’s manufacturing capabilities will be increased through a new factory hall. The hall will be made as a 110,000-square-foot plant near the Atlanta Regional Airport, less than two miles from the current facility in Peachtree City.

The second phase of construction will include another cleanroom class 9 production space, this time measuring a planned 77,500 square feet. The facility will also have an automated high-bay warehouse.

Once preparations are complete, Gerresheimer said they plan to install assembly lines and other infrastructure by the end of 2025.

After construction is finished, Gerresheimer expects to create at least 400 new jobs for skilled workers in Peachtree City, making it one of the largest employers in the city.

Inhalers, components for infusion sets, microinjectors, test cards for microbiological tests and autoinjectors for use in treating diabetes and obesity, are all products the company produces, including at the planned facility.