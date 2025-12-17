Community celebrates expansion of DeKalb County animal shelter

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Officials are celebrating renovations being made at a DeKalb County animal shelter on Wednesday.

Dekalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson spoke at the grand opening and she says taking care of shelter animals is more expensive than most people believe it to be.

“What’s amazing to me is when I realize the cost of housing an animal is almost the same as incarcerating an individual,” said Cochran-Johnson.

The DeKalb County animal shelter is keeping their dogs and cats comfortable with with 10 climate-controlled kennels. Officials call it a pet neighborhood that is next door to the animal shelter.

The new kennel buildings have indoor and outdoor spaces, and can house 12 dogs.

According to Chamblee Mayor Brian Mock, the expansion will help better serve the shelter animals amid overcrowding issues.

“Long-term pets out of those cages that they’ve been in that they spend 99% of their lives in, getting them into more comfortable surroundings just warms our hearts," said Mock.