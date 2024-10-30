Local

All adoptions free through end of the month as LifeLine Animal Project manages overcrowding

Dogs at Lifeline Animal Shelter

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — LifeLine Animal Project in DeKalb County is making a desperate plea as it deals with unprecedented overcrowding.

DeKalb County investigators rescued 33 dogs on Monday in an animal cruelty investigation. The investigation is ongoing so those dogs cannot be adopted.

The dogs are being cared for at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter and will receive needed medical attention.

With the addition of the new dogs, the shelter is running out of space as its dog population recently exceeded 600. As a result, the shelter is asking people to consider adopting or fostering a dog.

With its current overcrowding, the shelter says some of these dogs are at risk of being euthanized.

Anyone with questions about the investigation is asked to contact DeKalb County Animal Enforcement at 404-294-2939.

