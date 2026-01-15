Cold temperatures bring wind chills into the teens across north Georgia

ATLANTA — Cold temperatures combined with strong winds are bringing frigid wind chills to much of north Georgia, with conditions expected to remain harsh through Thursday.

Wind chills are in the teens and 20s across the region and are expected to stay there for most of the day. Temperatures dropped into the upper 20s Thursday morning, while strong wind gusts are making it feel significantly colder.

Winds are expected to remain strong, with gusts reaching up to 35 miles per hour. As a result, wind chills will stay in the teens during the morning hours and hover in the 20s for much of the day.

Temperatures are expected to continue falling overnight, dropping into the teens as cold conditions persist.