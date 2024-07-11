Cobb County woman says ceiling collapsed on her while sleeping after complaints went unanswered

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A family in Cobb County is dealing with a troubling situation after the ceiling of their apartment collapsed, sending a woman to the hospital.

Tareba Perry, the grandmother of the household, told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that she was inside her apartment at the 300 Riverside Apartments in Mableton when the ceiling came crashing down due to an ongoing water leak.

“I came from my room, and there was water everywhere. I’m able to kick the water like this,” Perry said.

Her family members, including Sharell Garner, expressed their concerns about the deteriorating conditions.

Garner described it, saying, “The whole ceiling is about to cave in.”

She recalled the moment vividly, explaining, “It was actually caving in like the ceiling was falling piece by piece.”

Perry said she ran to retrieve her grandson’s belongings.

“As soon as I did that, it was like pow,” she said. “I got hit with the ceiling and water.”

Even their dog was frightened by the debris falling in the hallway.

Perry’s ordeal didn’t stop there; she had to visit the hospital after the incident. She believes the entire incident could have been avoided if the apartment management had addressed their complaints promptly.

“They’ve been coming in patching up or Band-aiding whatever the issue was,” Perry said.

In response, maintenance crews brought in fans and a vacuum to address the immediate damage.

“Who put this over the ceiling? Me and my son and his fiancée. We taped it up ourselves,” Perry added.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the apartment complex and the property management company but did not receive a response.

Cobb County Community Development and Inspections stated they had not received complaints from the tenants.

However, they contacted the property manager after learning about the issue through our inquiry.

The property manager claimed the family declined an offer to move to a new unit when the leak first occurred last month and assured the county that necessary repairs were underway.

The family told Newell on Wednesday evening they received a key to move into a new unit from property management and they plan to begin that move this week.