Cobb schools superintendent blames ‘outsiders’ for anti-ICE walkouts, estimates up to $200K damage

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale is speaking out following what he describes as “disruptive” anti-ICE walkouts at some schools in the district.

Ragsdale estimates the protests could cost the district between $150,000 and $200,000 in property damage. He says the exact damage and specific disruptions have not yet been detailed as the district continues to calculate the total cost.

Ragsdale calls the walkouts “beyond irresponsible.”

“These were not as has been suggested, student driven protests; these were actions coordinated by well funded adults with a specific intent to disrupt public schools,” Ragsdale said.

Students walked out of schools in districts across metro Atlanta after weeks of rising tensions over immigration enforcement, recently sparked by shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis.

Ragsdale says Cobb schools should remain politically neutral.

“Cobb schools are about education, not indoctrination for anyone’s political agenda,” he said.

He also stated, “As I’ve repeatedly stated for more than a decade, our schools are and should be politically neutral.”

Ragsdale blames outside activist groups and some local lawmakers for encouraging the class disruptions.

He added, “One of the first lessons every student learns in kindergarten is when you’re in school you can’t just do whatever you want whenever you feel like it.”

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.