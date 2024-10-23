Cobb County Sheriff rolls out new sentry robots to patrol county jail

COBB COUNTY, GA — Three new Sentry Robots are rolling out at the Cobb County jail with the aim of enhancing security and safety for inmates and jail workers.

The state-of-the-art robots, made by DEKA, are being deployed as part of a 90-day trial period, according to Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens. They will be used to help personnel with perimeter patrols and security rounds in select dormitories using 360-degree cameras, night vision, lights, heat detection, two-way audio capabilities and more.

It’s the first time DEKA Sentry Robots have ever been implemented in a jail or prison setting.

“I think this technology that we introduced today could be a game-changer in our industry,” Owens told 95.5 WSB.

The bots are being deployed at no cost to Cobb County taxpayers as part of the trial period. The sheriff’s office plans to use the next three months to put the bots through a series of tests as they try to determine if they are a worthy addition to the Adult Detention Center.

Artificial Intelligence is incorporated to help the bots navigate the jail, but jail workers can also operate them for more complex tasks.

“We will use these robots to also do headcounts in our facility to make sure that all of our detainees are accounted for and we know exactly where they are at all times,” Owens said.

DEKA Chief Operating Officer Dean Kamen said they are known as a medical technology company. This is the first time they have ever ventured out into public safety-related tech. In fact, the entire base of the robot uses the wheels of an all-terrain wheelchair DEKA manufactures known as the iBOT.

The bots have room for upgrades and enhancements in the future, like non-lethal suppression equipment and inmate health-related improvements.