Cobb County School District removes 2 books from school libraries over ‘inappropriate’ content

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb county School District removed two books from 20 of its school libraries.

The reason given was that district officials say the books contain inappropriate and sexually explicit content.

The two books removed were “Flamer” by Mike Curato and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews.

Teachers and parents said the district did not tell them which books were being removed.

The removals also come nearly a week after a Cobb elementary school teacher was fired for violating school police and breaking Georgia’s so-called divisive concepts law after reading a book about gender norms to her fifth-grade class.

Despite a tribunal’s recommendation that Katie Rinderle remain employed by the district, she was fired Friday.

Jeff Hubbard, President of the Cobb County Association of Educators, said he’d been getting a multitude of messages about the removals.

“When my phone started blowing up yesterday morning, I was returning calls, emails, and texts until 10,” Hubbard said.

He said he was still responding to messages from teachers and media specialists about the two books.

“They are scared to death because for some of them who’ve just taken over these media centers, some people don’t even realize these books are in there,” Hubbard explained.

The Cobb County School District removed “Flamer” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” from 20 school libraries and sent emails to parents and staff saying the books have content that is “highly inappropriate and sexually explicit.”

“Flamer” is centered around what author Caruto experienced as a young boy.

“He began to realize that he may be gay because he had a crush on his bunkmate,” Hubbard said.

The main character in “Flamer” is bullied and contemplates suicide while attending a boy scouts camp. One section of the book illustrates a sexually explicit act.

“Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” is centered around teenagers.

“The main characters discuss having sex,” Hubbard said.

Hubbard’s concern with the removals is how he says the district became aware of the books and the steps taken before they called media specialists to investigate.

“What should have occurred if they are following this policy is a parent or guardian should have filed a complaint to a school,” Hubbard said. “The principal, within seven days, determines whether or not it is harmful and takes steps to address it.”

District officials told Channel 2 Action News that 20 school libraries in Cobb contained one or two of the books. They said the books were removed immediately and there’s an ongoing investigation.

They also said the books must align with school policy and state law.

Channel 2 Action News is still waiting to learn more about how the officials learned about the books in their libraries, how long the books were available, and who approves what books are kept in schools.

