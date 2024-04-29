Cobb County police searching for hit-and-run driver involved in fatal crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is searching for a hit-and-run driver involved in a fatal crash on Austell Road early Saturday morning.

Authorities say that just after 5:30 a.m., a white 2014 Ford Econoline struck an unidentified woman crossing the road south of Hicks Road intersection.

John Anderson, 49, of Marietta, was reportedly behind the Ford Econoline, driving a red 2012 Chrysler 200. After the victim was hit by the Ford Econoline, she reportedly landed on Austell Road and was struck again by Anderson’s Chrysler.

Cobb authorities said the driver of the Ford Econoline continued northbound on Austell Road without stopping to help or calling the police.

Anderson was not injured and stopped his car in a nearby parking lot.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene. The victim is described as Hispanic, late 20s to early 40s.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information identifying the victim is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.





