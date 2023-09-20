Cobb County police find explosives in home of deceased veteran

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — While inside the home of a dead veteran on Tuesday, Cobb County police had to deal with a rare situation.

Officers were made aware of several unexploded ordnance pieces dating back more than 50 years.

The Cobb bomb squad then responded to the scene to ensure the explosives were not a potential danger.

Cobb police said this was an example of how each day in law enforcement can present unique challenges.

Police did not identify the veteran who passed or share which war he fought in.

