Cobb County man drowns after falling off tube on Lake Allatoona

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Marietta man is dead after drowning on Lake Allatoona, Georgia Department of Natural Resources officials confirmed.

Officials say Georgia Game Wardens, along with Cherokee Fire/EMS and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single boating incident with a person missing on Lake Allatoona near Little River Marina, just after 2 p.m.

When they arrived, they learned a group on a rental boat were tubing when 40-year-old Robbie Cornelius fell off the tube. Officials say he was not wearing a life jacket when he went under the water and immediately complained of leg pain.

Officials say several groups of people attempted to jump in to save Cornelius, but had to abandon their rescue attempt after he began to pull those who were trying to rescue him under water.

Just before 5 p.m., Cornelius’ body was located and recovered by the Cherokee Fire/EMS dive team in 16-feet of water. His body was turned over to the county coroner.